UP court convicts man to life imprisonment in 2023 student murder case

Ballia (UP), Jun 29 (PTI) A local court here sentenced a man to life imprisonment on Saturday for killing a student last year.

The court of Judge Mahesh Chandra Verma convicted Vishal and sentenced him to life imprisonment, said Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma. A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed on him.

The incident took place last year on August 30, when Badal Patel (19), a second-year B.Com student, was stabbed to death while he was sleeping outside his house in Karambar village of Khejuri area, the prosecution lawyer said.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of Badal's kin Pappu Patel, and subsequently, police filed a chargesheet against Vishal Rajbhar and a juvenile.

The case of the minor is pending in the Juvenile court.