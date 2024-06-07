UP court convicts teacher in minor's rape case

Sonbhadra (UP), Jun 7 (PTI) A court here on Friday convicted a teacher in a rape case of a minor and awarded him life imprisonment.

According to government counsel Dinesh Kumar Agrahari, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Amit Veer Singh convicted Santosh Kumar Jaiswal in a rape case of the 12-year-old girl, who was a class five student, in his school.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1.6 lakh on the convict.

The incident took place in November 2019. On the basis of a complaint filed regarding the matter, police lodged an FIR under section 376 (rape) and other sections of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences ) Act. PTI COR CDN CDN MNK MNK