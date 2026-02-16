UP court defers hearing in poll code violation case against AAP's Sanjay Singh to Feb 27

Sultanpur (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) A special MP-MLA court here on Monday deferred the hearing in a 2021 poll code violation case involving AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh following the death of a former Bar Association president.

The court has now scheduled the next hearing for February 27.

The Bar Association decided to abstain from judicial work after the demise of its former president Ram Shankar Pandey and held a condolence meeting, due to which no court proceedings could take place, AAP leader's counsel Madan Singh said.

Recording of evidence is currently underway in the case which pertains to an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the 2021 panchayat elections in the Bandhuakala area.

It is alleged that an unauthorised gathering was organised on April 13, 2021 in Hasanpur village under Bandhuakala police station area in support of district panchayat member Salma Begum.

Police had registered a case against 12 named persons including Sanjay Singh and 45 unidentified supporters.

After investigation, a total of 11 persons were chargesheeted. Other accused in the case had earlier secured bail.

A bailable warrant had been issued against the AAP leader due to repeated non-appearance. He surrendered before the court in July 2024 and was released after furnishing two bail bonds of Rs 20,000 each and a personal bond.

In June last year, the special court rejected a discharge application filed by the defence and framed charges against the AAP MP after taking cognisance of the chargesheet. PTI COR ABN ABN KVK KVK