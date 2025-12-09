UP court defers hearing in Rahul Gandhi defamation case due to advocate's death

Sultanpur (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) The hearing in a defamation case involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was deferred by a local MP/MLA court on Tuesday after the death of an advocate, officials said.

The court has now fixed December 12 as the next date for hearing the matter.

Rahul Gandhi's counsel, Kashi Prasad Shukla, said that cross-examination of prosecution witness Ramchandra Dubey was scheduled for Tuesday but the proceedings were adjourned after the court passed a condolence resolution over the advocate's demise.

He added that the witness had also filed an adjournment application citing his wife's medical treatment, which the court accepted.

The cross-examination will now take place on December 12.

Dubey was partially cross-examined on December 8, and the completion of the exercise was scheduled for Tuesday, Shukla said.

The case dates back to 2018 when local BJP leader Vijay Mishra filed a defamation complaint against Rahul Gandhi, alleging that during the Karnataka elections in 2018, the Congress leader made derogatory remarks against then-BJP president and current Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The trial has been underway for the past five years. In December 2023, a warrant was issued against Rahul Gandhi for non-appearance before the court.

He surrendered in February 2024, following which a special magistrate granted him bail on two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.

On July 26, 2024, Rahul Gandhi recorded his statement before the court, claiming innocence and terming the case a political conspiracy.

Thereafter, the court directed the complainant to produce evidence in the case. So far, cross-examination of only one witness has been completed. PTI COR KIS ARI