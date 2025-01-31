UP court denies bail to 15 accused in Sambhal violence case

Sambhal (UP), Jan 30 (PTI) A local court here on Thursday rejected the bail pleas of 15 accused in connection with the riots that erupted during a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal last year, officials said.

The violence on November 24 left four people dead and several injured. The survey was linked to a petition claiming that a Harihar temple once stood at the site of the mosque.

Additional District Judge (ADJ)-II, Nirbhay Narayan Singh, heard the bail petitions of the accused but denied bail citing strong evidence presented in court, Government counsel Hariom Prakash Saini told PTI.

"All the accused were identified in CCTV footage and were named in the FIR by the complainant. Despite prohibitory orders in place, they were part of the mob that was asked to disperse. However, they refused and instead attacked the police with stones and firearms," Saini said, quoting the judgment.

"Several civilians were killed, and about 25 policemen were injured in the incident. Government vehicles were torched and police equipment, including magazines and rubber bullets, was looted," Saini said.

The court reviewed the case records, including evidence from the case registered at Sambhal police station, involving 13 accused -- Amir, Sameer, Yaqub, Sajauddin, Mohammad Rehan, Mohammad Ali, Shariq, Naim, Mohammad Gulfam, Mohammad Salim, Tahzeeb, Mohammad Firoz, and Mohammad Shadab.

Bail applications for all of them were rejected.

Similarly, in a case registered at Nakhasa police station, the court denied bail to accused Rukayya and Farhana, officials said.

On November 19, the local court passed an ex-parte order for a survey of the mosque by an advocate commissioner after taking note of a plea of the Hindu side claiming the mosque was built by Mughal emperor Babur in 1526 after demolishing a temple.

On November 24, during a second round of survey, protesting locals clashed with security personnel, leading to the violence.