UP court fixes Nov 13 as next date of hearing in Hathras stampede case

Hathras (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) A local court has postponed the hearing in the Hathras stampede case to November 13 as cross-examination of a police inspector could not take place, a lawyer said on Thursday.
A total of 121 people, mostly women and children, were killed, and several others were injured in a stampede that occurred on July 2, 2024, during the congregation of self-styled godman Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari Baba, also known as Bhole Baba. The 'satsang' was taking place between Mugalgadhi and Phulrai villages under Sikandra Rao police station limits in the Hathras district.
According to officials, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had submitted a chargesheet in the case, and preliminary hearings at the district court have been completed. Police have named Bhole Baba's aide Devprakash Madhukar and 10 others as accused, holding them responsible for the tragedy. All 11 are currently out on bail.
Police had filed a 3,200-page chargesheet against the accused, and the evidence and trial proceedings are now underway.
Advocate Sanjay Bahadur Saxena, a junior to defence lawyer Munna Singh Pundeer, said, "The next date of hearing in the case is November 13. Today, the partial testimony of Inspector Kamlesh Kumar, who was then in charge of the monitoring cell, was recorded. Cross-examination could not take place due to the absence of Advocate Munna Singh and will be held on the next date." PTI COR KIS AMJ AMJ