UP court fixes Nov 20 as next date of hearing in Hathras stampede case

Hathras (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) A local court on Thursday fixed November 20 as the next date of hearing of the Hathras stampede case after recording the statements of two policemen.
“After recording the statements of inspector Kamlesh Kumar, then in-charge of the monitoring cell, and head constable Sheel Maurya, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Mahendra Srivastava fixed November 20 as the next for hearing the matter,” lawyer Munna Singh Pundhir said.
A total of 121 people, mostly women and children, were killed in the stampede on July 2, 2024, during a congregation of self-styled godman Surajpal, also known as Bhole Baba, between Mugalgadhi and Phulrai villages in Hathras district.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the stampede has submitted a chargesheet running 3,200 pages, and preliminary hearings have been completed at the district court, officials said.
Police have named Bhole Baba's aide Devprakash Madhukar and 10 others as accused. All 11 are presently out on bail. PTI COR ABN ARI