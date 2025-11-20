UP court fixes Nov 27 as next date of hearing in Hathras stampede case

Hathras (UP), Nov 20 (PTI) A local court on Thursday recorded the statement of a policeman in the Hathras stampede case and fixed November 27 as the next date of hearing.
Defence lawyer Munna Singh Pundhir said the statement of Sub-Inspector Neelesh Yadav, who was posted in the area at the time of the incident, was recorded in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Mahendra Srivastava.
The judge later fixed the hearing for November 27, when more policemen will record their statements, he said.
A total of 121 people, mostly women and children, were killed, and several others were injured in a stampede that occurred on July 2 last year during the congregation of self-styled godman Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari Baba, also known as Bhole Baba.
The "satsang" was taking place between Mugalgadhi and Phulrai villages under the Sikandra Rao police station limits in the Hathras district.
According to officials, the Special Investigation Team submitted the chargesheet in the case, and preliminary hearings at the district court have been completed.
Police have named Bhole Baba's aide Devprakash Madhukar and 10 others as accused, holding them responsible for the tragedy. All of them are currently out on bail.
A 3,200-page chargesheet has been filed against the accused, and the trial proceedings are now underway.