UP court gives man life term for killing labourer

Bareilly (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) A court here sentenced to life a 55-year-old man for killing his worker 20 years ago for asking for his wages.

District Government Advocate (Crime) Reet Ram Rajput said District Sessions Judge Sudhir Kumar convicted Chandrasen alias Shekhar and also fined him Rs 20,000.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on October 17, 2005.

Naresh Pal, a native of Gotha Khandua village under Aonla Police Station, lived with his wife Seema in a rented house in Kandharpur (Cantonment Police Station area). He used to work as a labourer.

Chandrasen had taken Naresh's service, but did not pay him the wages.

Seema Devi alleged that when her husband demanded his wages, Shekhar dragged him out of the house and shot him. He died 18 days later during treatment. PTI COR CDN VN VN