UP court grants bail to school principal in education officer assault case

Sitapur (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) A court here on Monday granted bail to the school principal accused of assaulting a senior education officer with a belt, officials said.

District Judge Kuldeep Saxena heard arguments from both sides.

Advocate Shiv Verma, appearing for the accused headmaster, Brijendra Verma, said his client furnished two bail bonds of Rs 50,000 each with sureties.

"The sureties will be verified by the court, following which the release order will be issued. Since the verification process takes time, his release from jail is not possible today," the advocate said.

The incident occurred in September when BEO Akhilesh Pratap Singh had summoned Verma after they received a complaint stating that Verma was harassing a teacher in the same school.

However, after teachers pointed out that Verma was guilty, he got enraged and attacked Singh with a belt.