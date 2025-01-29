UP: Court grants police 8-hour custody of ex-MLA Deep Narayan Yadav in extortion case

Jhansi (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) An MP-MLA court here on Saturday granted police eight hours of conditional remand of former Samajwadi Party legislator Deep Narayan Singh, currently lodged in jail, in connection with a criminal case, officials said.

The remand has been granted to enable the Moth police to recover a few thousand rupees allegedly linked to the case. The remand will be executed on Monday, they said.

An FIR was registered against Yadav and two others on charges of assault, loot, dacoity and extortion, involving Rs 32,000. One of Yadav's close associates, Ashok Goswami, has been granted bail, while another accused, Anil Yadav, remains in custody.

Police said Rs 8,000 was recovered from Goswami and Rs 5,000 from Anil Yadav. An application was subsequently filed before the court seeking the remand of the former MLA for the recovery of the remaining amount.

Additional District Government Counsel Rajendra Rawat said that after hearing the matter, the court granted the police eight hours of conditional remand on Monday.

During the remand period, Yadav will be taken to his native village, Budhavali, in an attempt to recover the remaining Rs 19,000, he added.

The case was registered on November 20, based on a complaint from Prem Singh Paliwal, a resident of Bhujoud village. He alleged that on November 2, the former MLA and his associates assaulted him, looted valuables and threatened him to transfer a piece of land adjoining their school, besides demanding extortion.

Yadav surrendered before the court on December 18 and was sent to judicial custody.

In December 2024, acting under the Gangsters Act, the district administration attached movable and immovable properties worth over Rs 20 crore belonging to the former MLA.

The properties, located in Bhagwantpura, Karguwan Ji and Bangua areas of Jhansi district, were attached following orders of the district magistrate's court, officials said.