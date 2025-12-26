UP court issues notice to attach Rs 30 crore assets of accused in codeine cough syrup case

Sonbhadra (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) A local court here has issued a notice for the attachment of properties worth around Rs 30 crore acquired through illegal trafficking of codeine-laced cough syrup, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court issued the notice against accused Bhola Prasad Jaiswal following a report submitted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under provisions of the newly enacted laws.

During the investigation, it emerged that the accused had used forged documents to obtain warehouse and drug licences for his firm, M/s Shaili Traders, based in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Verma said.

Using these fake licences, Jaiswal allegedly set up multiple bogus firms in Jharkhand and several districts of Uttar Pradesh to show the supply of codeine-laced cough syrup, he added.

The SP said the accused indulged in organised crime and amassed huge illegal proceeds, which were used to purchase costly residential properties and vehicles, besides making large fixed deposits in various banks.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Jaiswal acquired assets worth an estimated Rs 30 crore through the illicit cough syrup trade, Verma said.

He added that action to attach the identified properties has already begun, and a notice has been served on the accused.

Further properties will also be attached as and when they are traced during the ongoing probe, the SP said.

The action comes as Uttar Pradesh agencies conduct a wider probe into the alleged illegal trafficking, stocking and diversion of regulated codeine-laced cough syrup, suspected to involve illicit trade worth hundreds of crores of rupees with links extending beyond the state.