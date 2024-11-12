UP court jails student for using fake SC certificate to get admission in medical college

Bhadohi (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) A local court on Tuesday sentenced a student to seven years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 for securing admission in MBBS at Prayagraj's Motilal Nehru Medical College using a fake Scheduled Caste (SC) certificate.

Amit Kumar Bind, a resident of Ibrahim Pur village in Gopiganj, initially enrolled himself in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya with an OBC certificate.

However, on March 23, 2010, he allegedly obtained a forged certificate identifying him as belonging to the Khatik caste which comes under the SC category. He used this certificate to gain admission in 2018 to the MBBS programme at Motilal Nehru Medical College under the SC quota, Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyan said.

The matter came to light when Vijay Bahadur alias Vishram, a resident of Gopiganj, filed a complaint on June 7, 2018.

Following an investigation, a case was registered against Amit Kumar Bind and a chargesheet was submitted in court.

Katyan said after the FIR was registered, the medical college revoked Bind's admission and expelled him.

Special Public Prosecutor Ramesh Chandra said the case was heard in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Sabiha Khatoon.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court found Bind guilty, sentencing him to seven years in prison and ordering him to pay a fine of Rs 11,000, he said. PTI COR ABN ABN KSS KSS