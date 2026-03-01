UP: Court orders case against couple for abetting youth's suicide

Bhadohi (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) A case has been registered against a woman and her husband following court orders after a young man died by suicide here, alleging sexual exploitation and blackmail, police said on Sunday.

The orders were issued by the court of Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division) Anamika Chauhan on Saturday. The petition was filed on January 20 by Geeta Devi, the mother of the deceased, Gaurav Chauhan.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said the court directed the police to register a case under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Priyanka Chauhan and her husband Jitendra Chauhan, residents of Godma village. The court has also sought an investigation report on the matter.

According to police sources, 20-year-old Gaurav Chauhan, a resident of Kador village, died by suicide on December 12, 2025.

In her petition, Geeta Devi stated that Gaurav had told her about being pressured into a relationship by Priyanka Chauhan. She alleged that the woman had secretly recorded videos and took photographs of her son, using them to blackmail him into physical relations, SP Manglik said.

The victim's mother further alleged that when Gaurav resisted, the accused woman threatened to circulate the videos and that the woman's husband, Jitendra Chauhan, threatened to implicate Gaurav in a false rape case.

The police are conducting further investigation the matter after registering the case on Saturday evening, the SP added.