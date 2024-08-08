UP court orders clubbing of a dozen cases against SP leader Azam Khan into one

Rampur (UP), Aug 8 (PTI) A court here on Thursday ordered to combine a dozen cases against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan into one, the politician's lawyer said.

"These cases were being heard in the MP-MLA court of Sessions Judge Vijay Kumar. The court has accepted our plea and ordered us to combine them into one case," Advocate Zubair Ahmed Khan said.

Ahmed said the cases originated in 2019 and were related to encroachment over a waqf property, theft of cattle and other belongings of people living on the property, and their forced eviction.

The local police have filed a charge sheet in all these cases.

More than 90 cases were lodged against Azam Khan in 2019 and 2020. Of these, at least 40 cases are still sub judice, the lawyer said.

The SP leader was convicted last year in a case of fake birth certificate and sent to Sitapaur jail, where he is still lodged. PTI COR CDN VN VN