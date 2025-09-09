UP court orders FIR in hate speech allegations on Aaj Tak anchor

Lucknow, Sep 9 (PTI) A court here has ordered police to file an FIR on a complaint filed by Azad Adhikar Sena national president Amitabh Thakur who accused anchor Anjana Om Kashyap of spreading hate during a programme on TV channel Aaj Tak. The next hearing in the case will be on September 30, according to the order issued by the judicial magistrate. In the complaint, filed in the court, Thakur said that on August 14, Kashyap anchored a programme titled 'Why the purpose of India's partition was not fulfilled' under the title 'Black and White of Aaj Tak.' He alleged that in the programme, historical facts were presented in a distorted manner, and class animosity was fanned.

The content of the show adversely affected the unity and integrity of the country, he alleged.

Thakur, a former IPS officer, demanded action before the court under Sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups) and 197 (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the BNS. PTI COR KIS VN VN