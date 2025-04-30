UP court orders seizure of property of SP leader in Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Apr 30 (PTI) A court here has ordered the seizure of assets worth Rs 7 crore belonging to a local Samajwadi Party leader under the Gangsters Act.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai said on Wednesday that the District Magistrate's court issued the order in connection with a case filed against Gulshan Yadav under the Gangsters Act at Kotwali Kunda police station.

According to the order, Yadav, the acting district president of the SP and a resident of Maudara, had accumulated movable and immovable assets, including luxury vehicles, residential land, and bank accounts, through criminal activities and illegal means. The total value of the seized assets amounts to Rs 7,00,15,502.

Rai said Yadav is facing 53 criminal cases, including charges of murder, attempted murder, extortion, violations of the Goonda Act, the Arms Act, the Explosives Act, and the Gangsters Act.

The seizure will be carried out as per the directive issued by the superintendent of police following the court order, he added.