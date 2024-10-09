UP court records complainant's statement in Rahul Gandhi defamation case, next hearing on Oct 17

Sultanpur (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) An MP-MLA court here on Wednesday recorded the statement of local BJP politician Vijay Mishra, who had filed a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The case pertains to the alleged defamatory remarks made by Gandhi against Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, and a subsequent complaint filed in 2018.

Mishra's lawyer Santosh Kumar Pandey said, "The complainant's evidence was presented today, and his statement was recorded in the court. The next hearing has been scheduled for October 17." Advocate Kashi Prasad Shukla, who is representing Gandhi, said he cross-examined the complainant.

On July 26, Gandhi had recorded his statement in the court, denying the charges and claiming that the case was politically motivated. The court subsequently directed the complainant to furnish evidence.

After several adjournments on account of Mishra citing ill health, the matter was heard on Wednesday.

Mishra, a resident of Hanumanganj in Kotwali Dehat, claimed he was hurt by Gandhi's alleged remarks against Shah during the Karnataka election campaign.

Due to Gandhi's non-appearance in court, a warrant was issued in December 2023. In February 2024, the Congress leader surrendered to the court and was granted bail on two bonds of Rs 25,000 each. PTI COR KIS AMK ZMN