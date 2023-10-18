UP court rejects former BSP minister's plea seeking clean chit in case of using derogatory words against BJP leader's family

Lucknow, Oct 18 (PTI) A special MP-MLA court has rejected a plea of former BSP minister Nasimuddin Siddiqui and three others seeking a clean chit in a case of using indecent language against the minor daughter and women family members of a BJP leader during a protest in Hazratganj in 2016.

The court, however, removed the offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Mewalal Gautam, one of the accused.

Special judge Harbans Narayan passed the order on Tuesday.

The charge sheet against the accused was filed under various sections of the IPC and Section 11 (I) of the POCSO Act on January 12, 2018.

The case was registered at Hazratganj police station on July 22, 2016.

Congress leader Siddiqui, who was in BSP in 2016, had organised a protest in the Hazratganj area in which indecent words were allegedly spoken about Singh's family members.

The protest was organised as Dayashankar Singh, a BJP leader, made some derogatory remarks against BSP chief Mayawati.

Singh is now the Uttar Pradesh transport minister. PTI COR ABN SMN