UP court sends Bangladeshi citizen to 2 years in jail for infiltrating into India

Maharajganj (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) A court here convicted a Bangladeshi citizen for infiltrating into India using fake documents, and sentenced him to two years imprisonment, an official said on Saturday.

Riyaz Molal, who was coming to India from Nepal, was arrested by the immigration department from Nichlaul area of the India-Nepal border as his documents were found to be fake upon investigation, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aatish Kumar Singh said.

Additional District Judge Phool Chandra Kushwaha on Saturday convicted Molal (37) and sentenced him to two years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

The court also said in the order that if the fine is not paid, he will have to stay an additional two months in jail.

Molal was arrested on March 19, 2023 and a case was registered against him under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and the Foreigners Act.