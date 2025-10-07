UP: Court sends Brazilian national to one year in jail for illegally entering India via Nepal

Maharajganj (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A court in Maharajganj has sent a Brazilian national to one year imprisonment for illegally entering India from Nepal.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on Joaquim dos Santos Neto (37), a resident of Rio de Janeiro, in the verdict announced on Monday.

The case dates back to October 8, 2024, when police in Sonauli bordering Nepal spotted a suspected foreign national entering India from the Nepal side.

On interrogation, he revealed his identity as Joaquim dos Santos Neto, and said he came to visit Nepal and from there he entered India without a valid visa.

Police registered a case under The Foreigners Act and filed a chargesheet in the court. During trial, the court found the accused guilty.

On Monday, Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Yadav sentenced Neto to one year simple imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 2,000.

In case of non-payment, the convict will have to put in an additional three months of jail time, public prosecutor Pravindra Kumar Diwakar said. PTI COR ABN ARI