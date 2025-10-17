UP court sends Chinese woman to one-year jail for illegally entering India via Nepal

Maharajganj (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) A Chinese national, who had allegedly entered India illegally via Nepal last year, was on Friday sentenced to one-year-jail term by a court here, a case lawyer said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on Cai Xiaohong (49), a resident of Xiamen City, Fujian Province, public prosecutor Pravindra Kumar Diwakar said.

He said the case dates back to June 26, 2024, when police in Sonauli bordering Nepal spotted a suspected foreign national entering India from the Nepal side.

On interrogation, she revealed her identity as Cai Xiaohong and said she came to visit Nepal and from there she entered India without a valid visa, the lawyer said.

Police registered a case under The Foreigners Act and filed a charge sheet in the court. During the trial, the court found Cai guilty.

On Friday, Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Yadav sentenced Cai to one-year simple imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 2,000, Diwakar said.

In case of non-payment, she will have to put in an additional three months of jail time, he added. PTI COR KIS ZMN