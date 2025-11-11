UP court sends man to 10 years in jail in 15-year-old heroin possession case

Sonbhadra (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) A local court on Tuesday sentenced a man to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh for possessing 300 gm of heroin 15 years ago, officials said.

Special Judge Abid Shameem awarded the sentence to Vishwamitra Rai, a resident of Mancha under the Bhawarkol police station in Ghazipur district.

Government counsel Shashank Shekhar Mishra said on March 31, 2010, police arrested Rai from the Varanasio-Shaktinagar road with 300 gm of heroin following a tip-off.

Rai was booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court found Rai guilty and sentenced him to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment, and slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh.