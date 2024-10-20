UP: Court sends two juveniles accused of raping minor in Ballia to reform home

Ballia (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) A court here sent two juveniles accused of raping a five-year-old girl here, to a children's reform home in Mau district, a police official said on Sunday.

The police produced the two boys, aged 13 and 16, in the Juvenile Court of Ballia on Saturday, Station House Officer (SHO) Yogendra Bahadur Singh said, and added that a six-year-old accused in the case was released.

According to police the incident took place on Wednesday evening under Kotwali police station area. Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Vir said the five-year-old girl was raped by the three boys on the roof of her house.

The families of the accused lived as tenants in the girl's house, he said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Yogendra Bahadur Singh said that based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, a case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday night. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ