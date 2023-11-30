UP court sentence man to life imprisonment in murder case

Mahrajganj (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here in a 23-year-old murder case. Additional Sessions Judge (First) Pawan Kumar Srivastava on Wednesday convicted Deeppan Sonar in the murder of one Ramsurat in 2000, Assistant District Government Counsel Santosh Mishra said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convict while acquitting four others in the case.

Ramsurat went missing in September 2000 and his body was recovered a few weeks later. Following investigation, police filed a charge sheet against Sonar and four others.