UP court sentences 10 to life imprisonment in attempt to murder case

Kaushambi (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) A local court on Wednesday sentenced 10 men convicted in an attempt to murder case to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on each.

Special public prosecutor (criminal), Anil Chaudhary, said the incident occurred on February 17, 2019, when Rajendra Prasad Dwivedi from Surseni village claimed that 10 men – Gyanendra Kumar, Sudhir Kumar, Anand alias Bajrangi, Vijay Kumar, Vinod, Pradeep, Deepak, Kashi Prasad, Sanjeev and Rohit – attacked his brother Manoj Dwivedi with weapons.

The attack stemmed from complaints over village development works and news of an investigation team arriving there, Chaudhary said.

A case was registered under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (armed rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to murder), 286 (negligent conduct), 506 (criminal intimidation), 392 (robbery) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Chaudhary said Additional District Judge Shirin Zaidi convicted the 10 accused and sentenced them to rigorous life imprisonment along with Rs 35,000 fine each. PTI COR ABN ARI