UP court sentences 22-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping minor niece

Bareilly (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a 22-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his three-year-old niece last year.

In his order passed on Monday, Additional District Judge (POCSO) Kumar Mayank also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on convict Umakant alias Gabbar, Special Public Prosecutor Subhav Mishra said on Tuesday.

The girl was raped on October 2, 2024, and a case was registered against Umakant on October 4 at Bhutta police station in Bareilly district, Mishra said.

He said that charges were framed against the accused on November 13.

The judge held Umakant, a resident of Bhutta police station area, guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment and ordered him to be kept in jail till his last breath, Mishra said.

Apart from this, a fine of Rs 50,000 was also imposed on him. The fine amount will be given to the survivor for her rehabilitation, the special public prosecutor added. PTI COR NAV KVK KVK