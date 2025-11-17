UP court sentences 25 to 7 years' imprisonment in 2005 Bulandshahr cow slaughter case

Bulandshahr (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) A local court here on Monday sentenced 25 people to seven years' imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 15,050 on each convict in a 20-year-old cow slaughter and gangster case, court officials said.

Prosecutor Yogesh Kumar said the case dates back to May 2, 2005, when police received information that unidentified men were allegedly slaughtering cattle in the forest area between Akbarpur and Kamalpur villages under Kotwali Dehat police station limits.

When the police reached the spot, they found carcasses of cattle and remnants scattered in the area. As officers attempted to apprehend the suspects, two of them allegedly opened fire with the intent to kill, but the policemen narrowly escaped, Kumar said.

The police recovered the equipment used for cow slaughter -- a country-made pistol and cartridges -- from the site. During the investigation, sections of the Gangsters Act were added on May 17, 2005, he said.

Chargesheets were later filed against 30 accused. After examining evidence and hearing arguments from both sides, Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge (Gangsters Act) Chand Vijay Shrinet convicted 25 of the accused on November 14. One accused died during the trial and the case files of four accused were separated, Kumar added.

On Monday, the court sentenced all 25 convicts to seven years' imprisonment each under the Cow Slaughter Prevention Act with a fine of Rs 5,000, seven years under the Gangsters Act with a fine of Rs 10,000, and a fine of Rs 50 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Bulandshahr City Superintendent of Police Shankar Prasad said the 2005 case had been registered under the Gangsters Act, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the Cow Slaughter Prevention Act and relevant sections of the IPC.

He said all 25 convicts are being taken into custody and lodged in the district jail following the sentencing. PTI COR KIS MNK MNK