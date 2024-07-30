UP court sentences 9 people to 10-year jail in 2012 attempt to murder case

Gonda (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) A local court on Tuesday sentenced nine people to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in an attempt to murder case, and also imposed a fine of Rs 21,000 on each of them.

The case was registered at Mankapur police station against 11 people, including a juvenile, on August 29, 2012, Assistant District Government Advocate Ghanshyam Pandey said.

One accused died during the trial, while the case of juvenile is pending before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Pandey said that Ram Udar, a resident of Harnatyar, had lodged the case against 11 people for entering his house over a land dispute and attacking him with the intention to kill by firing from a pistol and throwing a bomb.

A number of members of Udar's family were injured in the attack. The investigating officer filed a charge sheet against all the accused in the sessions court. During the trial, the court found one of the accused to be a minor and separated his file and sent it to the Juvenile Justice Board.

The hearing of the remaining 10 accused started in the sessions court.

Pandey said that during the sessions court trial, Special Judge (EC Act) Ram Dayal held all the accused guilty and sentenced Rajneesh, Navneet, Nankun, Omkareshwar, Krishnakant, Suresh, Sushil, Mahesh and Amarnath to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 21,000 on each of them.

In case of non-payment of the fine amount, an additional sentence of 15 months of simple imprisonment will have to be served, Pandey said, adding that during the trial, accused Bindeshwari died. PTI COR NAV KVK KVK