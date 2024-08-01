UP court sentences 9 people to life imprisonment in 1985 SHO murder case

Jaunpur (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) A local court on Thursday convicted nine people in a 38-year-old murder case of an SHO and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The case pertains to the killing of Sureri police station SHO Babban Singh in December 1985, government counsel Satish Chandra Pandey said.

"The court of district judge Vani Ranjan Agarwal convicted nine men in connection with the murder. The convicts were awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 by the court," Pandey said.

The government counsel said that SHO Babban Singh had gone to resolve a matter of land encroachment in Sirohi Purva on December 18 in 1985 when he was attacked by enraged villagers. Later, Singh had succumbed to injuries, the counsel said.

Police filed an FIR against 60 people and submitted a charge sheet against 26 accused.

Nine of the accused died during the course of hearing and eight were acquitted by the court, said Pandey. PTI COR CDN KVK KVK