UP court sentences Bihar couple for life in 6-year-old girl's rape-murder

Ballia (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) A local court on Monday convicted a couple from Bihar's Gopalganj district and sentenced them to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl.

Additional Sessions Judge Pratham Kant gave the verdict after completion of the trial, four years after the crime. The husband was held guilty or rape and murder, while the wife was convicted for killing the girl.

Public Prosecutor Vimal Kumar Rai said the girl had gone missing while playing near her house in Ballia city Kotwali area at 6 am on February 25, 2022.

Her body was found the next morning in a cattle shed behind the house with injury marks on the face.

Following a complaint by the girl's father, a case was registered against unknown persons under relevant sections of the IPC.

The investigation revealed that the girl was raped and murdered by Pardesi Kumar Bind and his wife Kiran Devi, residents of Harpur Bazar of Gopalganj, Bihar.

Police filed a chargesheet against the couple in the court. Rai said the court held husband guilty of rape and murder and wife of murder and sentenced them to life term along with a fine of Rs 20,000 each.