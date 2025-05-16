UP court sentences doctor to life in prison for raping nurse, abetting suicide

Mathura (UP), May 16 (PTI) A court here sentenced a doctor to life in prison for raping a nurse employed at his hospital and abetting her suicide, a government advocate said on Friday.

Additional District Judge (Fast Track Court) Sushil Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convict he said.

Assistant District Government Counsel Subhash Chaturvedi said the court on Thursday found Dr Dharmendra Singh guilty and sentenced him to life in prison.

The court ordered that half the fine amount be given to the woman's daughter, he said.

The case pertains to Vrindavan here, where the woman's father, Omvir, lodged an FIR against Singh on May 6, 2021, the government counsel said.

The complainant alleged that on May 1, 2021, the doctor an operator of Mahi Nursing Home on Sadabad road in the Raya area, raped his daughter who worked as a nurse at the facility, he said.

The woman allegedly killed herself the following day by jumping into the Yamuna river. Her body was found floating in Ahilyaganj on the banks of Yamuna, he added.

He said that the she had earlier been married to Mohan Lal from Mehndipur village in Sureer area. The marriage did not last, and after giving birth to a daughter she returned to her parental home and began working at the nursing home.

According to the prosecution, the doctor exploited her vulnerability and raped her. Following a complaint by the family, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

Chaturvedi said the police arrested Dr Singh on the basis of the woman's suicide note and a charge sheet was filed on September 3, 2021. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ