UP court sentences father, two sons to life imprisonment for killing man in 1998

Firozabad (UP), Oct 11 (PTI) A court in Firozabad district has sentenced a man and his two sons to life imprisonment for murdering a man 27 years ago, and slapped a fine of Rs 30,000 each on the offenders.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ramesh Chand on Thursday held Ramnaresh, his sons Rinku and Gyanesh guilty of murder, and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Assistant government counsel Ajay Kumar Sharma said on Saturday that on June 11, 1998, Mehtab Singh, a resident of Nizampur Garhumaan, lodged an FIR at the Shikohabad police station.

In the FIR, Singh claimed that he along with his sons Brahma Prakash, Jaiprakash and Indrapal were returning home after meeting former minister Ashok Yadav at his residence in Shikohabad, when Ramnaresh, Rinku and Gyanesh opened fire at them, killing Brahma Prakash on the spot.

The investigating officer named nine people as accused in the case, of which four were acquitted due to lack of evidence, while two died during the lengthy trial.