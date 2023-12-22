UP court sentences four people to life imprisonment in murder case

Kaushambi (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentenced four people to life imprisonment in a three-year-old murder case.

"The court of Additional District Judge Abha Pal awarded life imprisonment to Kallu Pasi, Durga Pasi, Prakash Chand Pasi and Gorelal Pasi, who are convicted in a case of murder of a farmer Bali Yadav," said Additional Government Counsel Ramesh Chandra Tripathi.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the convicts.

The 58-year-old farmer was attacked by the four men in August 2020 when he objected that their cattle had entered his field, police said.

An FIR regarding the matter was lodged at the Mahewa Ghat police station.

The police filed a chargesheet following its investigation into the matter.