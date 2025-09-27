UP court sentences four to 10-year jail for killing woman over dowry

Ballia (UP), Sep 27 (PTI) A local court here sentenced four people, including a husband, to 10 years' imprisonment for killing a woman for dowry in 2021, officials said on Saturday.

District Judge Anil Kumar Jha's court heard arguments from both sides on Friday and convicted the victim's husband Ripunjay Verma, brother-in-law Mrityunjay, mother-in-law Tapeshwari Devi, and sister-in-law Priyanka, and sentenced them to 10 years in prison and a fine of Rs 35,000 each, Public Prosecutor Vimal Kumar Rai said.

Rai stated that Shraddha Lal Verma of Durjanpur village married his daughter Pratima to Ripunjay Verma of Daya Chhapra Budhanchak village, under the Bairia police station area, in 2016.

After Pratima's marriage, her in-laws began harassing her for dowry. On 4 May 2021, she was poisoned and strangled to death, Rai said.

He stated that based on the complaint filed by the woman's father, a case was registered under relevant sections against her husband and in-laws.

Following the investigation, the police filed a charge sheet against all four accused in court. After the trial, all four were convicted and sentenced.