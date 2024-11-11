UP court sentences German national to 14 months jail for committing fraud

Sonbhadra (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) A local court here on Monday sentenced a German national to 14 months imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 500 on him for committing fraud by altering the validity date of his expired visa.

Senior Prosecution Officer Satish Verma said Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Alok Yadav awarded the sentence to Holger Erik Misch, a resident of Berlin.

In 2017, during an inspection by the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU), Sub-Inspector Sitaram discovered that Misch's visa had expired but he had manipulated the document to extend the validity, he said.

Following the investigation, the police filed charges against Misch under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code for fraud and Section 14A of the Foreigners Act.

After hearing both sides, the court found Misch guilty and imposed the sentence along with a seven-day additional imprisonment if the fine is not paid.

The court also ordered that the time which Misch may have previously spent in jail be counted toward his sentence.