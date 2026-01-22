UP court sentences house owner, contractor to 10 years for labourers' death

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 22 (PTI) A local court here has sentenced a house owner and a contractor to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment each for culpable homicide and negligence of duty in connection with the deaths of two labourers in a construction accident last year.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Rekha Singh on Wednesday convicted house owner Mursalim and contractor Ajay Singh under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code, government counsel Kamal Kumar told PTI.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 36,000 on each of the convicts, he said.

According to the prosecution, labourers Manoj Kumar and Ravinder were killed and 17 others seriously injured when a house collapsed during lintel lifting work at Talda village in the Jansath area on April 4, 2024.

Following the incident, police had registered a case against the house owner and the contractor, alleging negligence during the construction work, the counsel said. PTI COR KIS RHL