UP court sentences man for killing father

Ballia (UP), Mar 14 (PTI) A man has been sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment by a court here for killing his father in 2018.

District Judge Ashok Kumar on Wednesday convicted Triloki Rajbhar and also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him.

Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said Triloki Rajbhar had brutally beaten up his father Gaurishankar Rajbhar on June 4, 2018 over some monetary issues here. Gaurishankar died later in a hospital.

A case was subsequently registered against Triloki Rajbhar.