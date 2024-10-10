UP court sentences man for raping girl in 2016

Maharajganj (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) A man has been sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment by a court here for raping a 14-year-old girl here in 2016.

Special Judge (POCSO) Vinay Kumar Singh on Wednesday also imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 on the convict Manoj Sharma, Additional District Government counsel Vijay Narayan Singh said on Thursday.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on February 27, 2016 when Sharma abducted the girl and raped her.

The survivor's father had filed a complaint after which a case was lodged against Sharma under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV