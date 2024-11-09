UP court sentences man, kin to life imprisonment in dowry death case

Maharajganj (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man, his mother and brother to life imprisonment for killing his wife in 2017 after she failed to fulfil their dowry demands.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Srivastava also imposed a fine of Rs 1.11 lakh on the three convicts -- Anand Singh (34), his brother Ramanand Singh (28) and his mother Kamla Devi (60) -- on November 8, Additional District Government Counsel Santosh Kumar Mishra said on Saturday.

The victim, Renu Singh, married Anand in 2015, Baida Bazaar of Paniyara police station in Maharajganj district after she failed to fulfil his dowry demands, according to the FIR.

The FIR was lodged on a complaint registered by Renu's father Deena Nath Singh against Anand and his family members.

The accused were booked under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 304B (dowry death), 302 (punishment for murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The court on Friday held Anand, Ramanand and Kamala guilty of killing Renu and sentenced them to life imprisonment. It also slapped a fine of Rs 1.11 lakh on the three, said Additional District Government Counsel Mishra. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV