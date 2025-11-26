UP court sentences man, three sons to life imprisonment for 2017 murder

Azamgarh(UP), Nov 26 (PTI) A fast-track court here has sentenced a man and his three sons to life imprisonment for a murder over a dispute at a wedding function in 2017.

The verdict was delivered on Tuesday by Additional Sessions Judge Jainuddin Ansari, Ashwini Kumar Rai, assistant government advocate, said.

According to the prosecution, at a wedding function on May 21, 2017, a dispute broke out between Kedar Yadav's sons and Suryabhan's nephew Om Prakash over a music and dance programme.

The tension resurfaced on June 15, 2017, when Kedar Yadav, along with his sons Radheshyam, Raghu and Ghanshyam, attacked Om Prakash, his wife Nirmala, and their son Abhishek with sticks and an axe.

Abhishek was killed in the assault, while Nirmala was severely injured.

After completing the investigation, police filed a chargesheet against all the accused.

“After hearing arguments from both sides, the court convicted Kedar, Raghu, Ghanshyam and Radheshyam, and sentenced them to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25,500 each,” Rai said. PTI COR CDN ARI ARI