UP court sentences man to 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

Maharajganj (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) A man has been sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment by a court here for raping a five-year-old Dalit girl here in 2017.

Special Judge (POCSO), Vinay Kumar Singh on Saturday convicted Pritam Gupta for raping the girl in Gugli police station area of the district, Special Public Prosecutor Vinod Kumar Singh said on Sunday.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on November 30, 2017 when Gupta abducted the girl and raped her.

The survivor's father had filed a complaint after which a case was lodged against Gupta under relevant sections of the IPC, including 376 (rape), SC/ST Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. PTI COR ABN DV DV