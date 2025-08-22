UP court sentences man to 10 years in jail for killing father

Sonbhadra (UP), Aug 22 (PTI) A court here sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment for killing his father during a domestic dispute more than three years ago, officials said on Friday.

Additional Sessions Judge (First) Jitendra Kumar Dwivedi awarded the sentence to Mahendra Kumar and also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000. In case of default, he will have to undergo an additional four months of imprisonment, they said.

Government counsel Vinod Kumar Pathak said the incident took place on December 23, 2021, when Meena Devi, a resident of Harhori village under Myorpur police station limits, lodged a complaint alleging that her brother-in-law, Mahendra Kumar, hit her father-in-law, Ashok Panika, on the head with a wooden stick following a quarrel.

Panika suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a government hospital, where he died during treatment.

Police registered an FIR on the basis of the complaint and filed a chargesheet after investigation, the lawyer added.

Based on this, the court sentenced Panika to 10 years in prison.