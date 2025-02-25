UP court sentences man to 10 years in jail for raping minor

Ghaziabad, Feb 25 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced a 28-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl nine years ago.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Bharat Singh Yadav also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on convict Nitish Kumar.

The court on Monday held Kumar guilty in the rape case, according to Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Utkarsh Vats.

The incident took place on February 2, 2016, he said.

The SPP said that Kumar entered the girl's house in absence of her parents, undressed her and then raped her.

When her father reached home from the market, she narrated her ordeal to him following which the accused was caught by her father and handed over to Loni police.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 376 (2i) (commits rape on a woman when she is under sixteen years of age) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The SPP said that in case of non-payment of fine, the convict will have to undergo an additional month of rigorous imprisonment. PTI COR NAV KVK KVK