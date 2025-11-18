UP court sentences man to 10 years in jail for raping teenager

Sambhal (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a 21-year-old man to 10 years of imprisonment for raping a 17-year-old girl in July.

Additional District Judge (POCSO), Sambhal, Awadesh Kumar Singh on Monday pronounced the sentence within seven days of hearing the matter.

He also imposed a fine of Rs 23,000 on the convict Sonu, Assistant District Government Advocate Aditya Kumar Singh said on Tuesday.

A case was filed against the convict Sonu on July 11 on the complaint of the survivor's father.

Singh said police filed the chargesheet in this case on November 6, and charges were framed on November 7. The hearing of the case began on November 10. PTI COR NAV DV DV