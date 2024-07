Maharajganj (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl in 2020.

Special Judge (POCSO) Vinay Kumar Singh on Tuesday also imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on the convict Sunil Kumar (23), Assistant District Government Advocate Vijay Narayan Singh said.

Kumar had lured the girl from her house on April 27, 2020 and raped her.