UP court sentences man to 20-year imprisonment in rape case

Meerut (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2017.

Additional District Judge (POCSO), Meerut, Mohd Babar Khan on Tuesday held Bhure guilty and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

A case was registered against Bhure and two juveniles on charges of raping the 16-year-old girl.

The case against juvenile offenders is pending in the court.