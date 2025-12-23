UP court sentences man to 20-year prison term for raping minor

Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for kidnapping and raping a five-year-old girl in 2018, officials said.

Additional District and Session Judge Deepika Tiwari on Tuesday also imposed a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh on the convict Gulab, they said.

According to the special public prosecutor Sanjiv Bakharwa, on July 24, 2018, Gulab kidnapped the minor at around 1.30 am while she was sleeping outside her home, and raped her.

Some neighbours caught Gulab and handed him over to the police. The girl was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical examination and treatment, he added.

The fine amount will be paid to the minor, the prosecutor said.