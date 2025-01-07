UP: Court sentences man to 20 years jail for raping minor in Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP) Jan 7 (PTI) A court in Sonbhadra district has sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment after finding him guilty in the rape case of a nine-year-old girl over three years ago, a lawyer said on Tuesday.

Government advocate Dinesh Prasad Agrahari said the court of Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO Act) Amit Veer Singh convicted the accused, Lal Bahadur, and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 55,000.

Agrahari said the victim's father informed the court on September 9, 2021, under Section 156 (3) that his nine-year-old daughter had gone to graze goats in the forest at 10 am on August 9, 2021. Many other children had also gone to graze goats with the victim.

Around 1 pm, Lal Bahadur found his daughter alone, caught her and raped her there. Many people reached the spot. The accused fled after threatening to kill the minor.

After reaching home, the victim informed the family members, who complained to the police. But no action was taken. On the contrary, an attempt was made to reach a compromise between the victim and the accused, the lawyer said.

Following the court's order of October 8, 2021, the police registered an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and sections of rape on October 16, 2021. Based on sufficient evidence found by the investigating officer during the investigation, a charge sheet was filed in the court, he said.

After hearing the arguments of both parties and completing the hearing, the court sentenced the accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 55,000 after finding him guilty, according to the lawyer.

The court ordered to give Rs 40,000 from the fine amount to the victim. If the fine is not paid, the accused will have to undergo an additional sentence of three months, he added. PTI COR KIS KSS KSS