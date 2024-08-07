UP court sentences man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

Maharajganj (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) A local court sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl, an official said on Wednesday.

Assistant District Government Counsel Vinod Singh said Special Judge (POCSO) Vinay Kumar Singh on Wednesday convicted Vipin (21) in a case of rape of a 13-year-old girl in the Gugli area of the district in 2023 and awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on him.

According to the prosecution, Vipin lured the girl from her house on September 30, 2023 and raped her at a secluded spot.

Her mother lodged a complaint with the police, following which a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

Police later filed a chargesheet against Vipin in the case.